Glitz, Glamour at ‘The Bling Lagosians’  Movie Premiere 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The grand premiere of the highly anticipated movie, “The Bling Lagosians” was held recently at the Film House Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The red carpet had stars glammed up to the nines, with a variety of looks; and as anticipated, the premiere was littered with show stoppers. Talk about making an entrance, this red carpet would definitely go down as legendary in the fashion circles.

Guests trouped the red carpet with a variety of fiery looks as well as exaggerated and fun fashion pieces. The dress code for the glamorous night was “Eko for Show”, and as we know if it’s not over the top, its not EKO! with a total prize of N1million for the most quintessential red carpet look.

The individuals who took the prize money, Daala Oruwari and Teni Oluwo went home with N500, 000, while the first and second runner up got N350, 000 and N150, 000 respectively.

The movie was met with rave reviews, the general consensus was that it was the best Nollywood movie released in (2019), with intricacies that run deep and with a well-paced out story line filled with lessons. The Director, Bolanle Austen Peters’ generosity to the cast was boundless.

Although laced with humour, and some exceptionally funny moments, the movie deals with serious subject matters that will leave viewers thinking twice about Lagos party lifestyle as well as giving a deeper insight into the Lagos elite’s lifestyle.

Peters said about the movie: “In telling this story, it was important that we learnt lessons. In doing The Bling Lagosians, I observed certain things in our society and I decided to tell the story, a relatable story, that people would see and recognise this is the real us. This story is like a mirror, so we can look at ourselves in a mirror and see the flaws. This is a story of deceit, lust, love, greed, passion, it’s a story of excess’ but with redeeming qualities”.

Celebrities that made striking statements on the red carpet included Osas Ighodaro Ajibade in Toju Foyeh; Anto Lecky in Bibi Lawrence and Sharon Ooja in a show-stopping look from Somo by Somo Alex Ekubo; Idia Aisien, Linda Ejiofor, Linda Osifo, Ini Idia Okojie, Taje Prest, Gbenga Titiloye Bam Bam among others.

The 2nd place Beverly Naya (Nollywoord Actress) got N350,000 and the 3rd Place, Shaffy Bello (Nollywood Actress) got N150,000.

The Bling Lagosians movie is proudly supported by Ecobank and Amstel Malta.