Christina Bartlet: Life Mentors Me… I Observe, Adapt and Learn Daily

Christina Bartlet is an entrepreneur, film maker and producer whose passion for telling good stories via films or documentary has placed her in excellent and admirable heights among her peers. She is also the producer of one of UK’s celebrated TV shows, Minas Dollz Show. She talks to Tosin Clegg about her journey so far, growing up, Nollywood, productions in the UK, her talk show and more

Growing up and education

I grew up in Warri, Delta State. I attended Word of Faith Primary School and Secondary School. After that, I went to Delta State University. As a child, I would definitely say that I had a lot of dreams while growing up, but I would say that I was keen on being a lawyer because I was inspired by my uncle who was a lawyer to the Delta State governor then. I’m not living my childhood dreams. But I would say I have no regrets. Definitely yes I have started a new course in my life with my business, movie production and TV show.

My first movie

My first movie production called “London Fever” got me into Nollywood. Shooting the movie has been a blessing from God and I’m grateful to Him. Well, I can say that the message from the movies is all about being honest in whatever one does because it pays a lot in life. “London Fever”, is a funny story of two young men, Ade and Chucks who live with their lousy father. They are desirous to go to London and will stop at nothing to achieve this plan, deceiving anyone that cares to listen. The story promises total fun and laughter.

The cast and crew

The movie was produced by Mike Godson and directed by Charles Uwagbai. “London Fever” starred Mike Godson, Alexx Ekubo, Toyin Abraham, Juliette Ibrahim, Hafeeze Oyetoro aka Saka, Chiwetala Agu, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu, Etinosa Idemudia, Lilian Eroro, Francis Odega, and many more.

I moved into the UK in 2005

Life over here in the UK is taken seriously, and there are a number of things that I have experienced when travelling outside of Britain that don’t happen in the United Kingdom. These are barriers to access to modern, professional healthcare; barriers to access to schooling. I’ve visited countries where, although schooling is theoretically free, poorer children cannot attend school for economic reasons. In the UK, if a child stops their education before the age of 16, then the authorities will go after the parents.

Looking at the state of production in the UK and Nigeria

I would start with the fact that the case of production in the UK cannot be compared with that of Nigeria. Rather, it should be what can Nigeria learn from the UK movie productions? However, production in Nigeria has developed a lot compared to what it used to be back in the day, because Nollywood is the second largest movie industry in the world, which is quite impressive.

About my TV Show, Minas Dollz and its message

Minas Dollz is a TV show which airs in BEN TV and it provides insight of various issues about successful men and women by discussing how they started, their career, challenges and what knowledge the viewers will be able to get. The core message is to educate, encourage, empower and for women to support women. I started the show to encourage both men and women to enable them speak up regarding the challenges which they face in life and how they would be able to overcome such challenges.

I’m planning a holiday movie production and that would be in the U.K. and I’m also planning another movie production in Nigeria. On DMD Show, I’m planning a competition where viewers will call in when the show is on to answer question to win prize money and sometimes to win family holidays.

Family and motherhood

I have two handsome boys. When you are a mother you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for her children and once for herself. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary as it’s an act of infinite optimism. The responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings is the biggest job anyone can embark on. Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. All love begins and ends there.

Speaking internationally

I see myself as an international speaker and that would be in a few years and also as one who will inspire others to be you at all times and teach them to fall in love with themselves which will allow them to fall in love with the world, changing the world through self-love.

My love life

Once Christina fell in love with Christina, She became unstoppable. She turned her can’t into can and her dreams into plans. Christina is a determined lady who puts efforts in anything she does regardless of the circumstances. She also loves supporting people in anyway she can in achieving their dreams which is the major reason her platform is set up.

Role Models

My role models are Maya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey, Mo Abudu, Michelle Obama, Timipre Wolo and David Oyedepo. Life mentors me, I observe, I adapt, I learn hourly, daily, weekly. I never stop learning how to love, Live and give better. I practice gratitude daily. I have created a blessed life, which I can teach anybody to do. My philosophy is to always navigate back to love and to be you to the full.