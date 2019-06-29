Chariscoopers to Hold Career Mastery Programme

Following success of the maiden edition earlier in the year, Chariscoopers has announced plans to host another session of its highly intense career master class session tagged Career Mastery Certification Programme. The announcement was made by the company’s representative who confirmed that the decision to organise the July edition was as a result of the positive impact recorded at the maiden edition, which held this month and was handled by Tunde-Success Osideko, one of the company’s external consultants.

Osideko is a distinguished HR professional, a Deloitte certified facilitator and an alumnus of several high ranking schools, including IMD Switzerland, Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa, as well as Harvard Business Executive Education, US. He taught the participants on strategies to build sustainable career, impact of technology towards career and how to leverage it.