Accelerate TV Premieres ‘Brotherhood: The  Ring of  Fire’

Accelerate TV is set to premiere another thrilling show titled, ‘Brotherhood: The Ring of Fire’, with a scheduled global live showcase in partnership with international media giant, YouTube, today.

Produced and directed by renowned filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, the show connects inspiring guests across different industries and lifestyles on a relaxing platform, with the intent to debunk stereotypes, societal expectations, and support others through their personal challenges and experiences.

‘Brotherhood: The Ring of Fire’ builds on ‘King Women’, a collaborative project by Accelerate TV and the award-winning director which spotlights inspiring African women and their path to success.

“We can actually succeed in building a society where we can all thrive, but it is also essential that we provide platforms and a support system for the personal growth of every individual. Accelerate TV is extremely proud to share ‘Brotherhood: The Ring of Fire’ with our audience, and we believe that this is another an important step in our promise to constantly produce unique and life-changing content that inspires people,” said Head, Accelerate TV, Colette Otusheso.

Guests on the first episode which will be showcased at the YouTube Week include Managing Director, Real Livestock, Shola Ladoja; Founder, Club Escape, Richard Nnadi; Founder, Tech Advance, Edmund Olotu; Gbubemi Fregene (Chef Fregz); Executive Director, Tola Odunsi, and Blogger & Founder, 360 Group, Noble Igwe.

Speaking on the show, Adetiba said: “Brotherhood could not be timelier, especially when you understand the conversations surrounding gender equality of both sexes. By encouraging these discussions amongst the guests and the larger community, Brotherhood shows Nigerians new and personal stories about the strong and powerful men around us from whom we can all learn”.

Brotherhood: The Ring of Fire officially premieres on Thursday, 20 June, 2019, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday. New episodes of the show, including other amazing content can be watched by subscribing to Accelerate TV on YouTube.

Accelerate TV is a lightning rod for cultural provocation, and prides itself in Entertaining, Educating and Empowering its audience by documenting Nigerian/African stories and pop culture, all the while keeping a close eye on the establishment and championing the new. Some of its shows include: Shade Corner, Fashion Fix to The Wrap Up, King Women, The Maverick, Day Pass, Accelerate 9 and more.

Red Media Africa is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-line and lead in their industries.