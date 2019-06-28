Nigeria’s Next Opponent Hit By Home Tragedy

Nigeria’s next opponents in the on-going Africa Cup of Nations, Madagascar, have recorded a tragic incident at home.

At least 16 people were crushed to death and dozens more injured at a stadium hosting national independence day celebrations in the capital, Antananarivo.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon outside the Mahamasina Stadium, where several thousand people had gathered for a concert following the traditional military parade held to mark the national holiday.

The bodies of 16 people killed, including three children, were being stored in the mortuary of Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital in the city. Photos showed the dead lying on the ground partially covered by white sheets.

Officials of the team here in Alexandria tried to shield the tragic report from the players but relatives of some of the players broke the news to them and the camp is in somber mood as at yesterday when the news broke out. It is likely that both teams, Super Eagles and their opponent, Madagascar will wear the traditional black arms band in respect of the victims