FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

Like Iroha, Like Ighalo

Perhaps Odion Ighalo’s goal could be ranked among the best so far at the on going tournament. The mental speed at which Ola Aina delivered the pass for Ighalo to score the crucial goal is still the talking point and soccer pundits have been able to draw a similarity between the goal and the one scored by Benedict Iroha in the semi final against Côte d’ Ivoire at Tunisia ’94 edition of the tournament. Like Aina, Rashidi Yekini back-heeled the pass to wing-back Iroha to fire from a close range on the left side of the field. The video of the comparison or similarity has been trending on all social media platforms lately.

*Finally, Mo Salah Registered First Goal

Ambitious Mohamed Salah, who is aiming to add Ballon d’Or to his cabinet following his exploit with Liverpool last season that earned the Reds the UEFA Champions League trophy. AFCON win on home soil next month will no doubt put him in contention for be next ‘World Best’ crown. That title has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo until Luka Modric broke through last summer. Mo Salah on Wednesday set the tone to achieving this feat with a goal to his name in Egypt’s 2-0 win against DR Congo.

The Birthday Boy Rohr

Ahead of the last match against Madagascar, the team’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr is 66 years old today! The Franco/German tactician was born June 28, 1953 in Mannheim, Germany. It is expected that the best birthday gift the Super Eagles can offer him would be another win on Sunday.

Another significance of that Eagles lone goal win against Syli Stars of Guinea was that it happened on the very day the national team clocked 70 years going by the UK Tourists of 1949.

* AMOKACHI IN 12-MAN TECHNICAL GROUP

Every of the 52 games at the ongoing AFCON will produce a ‘Man of the Match’ and Confederation of African Football (CAF) has chosen 12 wise men that will coordinate the winners. Former Nigerian international and 1994 winner with Super Eagles, Daniel ‘The Bull’ Amokachi is in the prestigious list which also have Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia), Serame Letsoaka (South Africa), Jean Michel Benezet (France), Abrham Mebratu (Ethiopia), Edgar Watson (Uganda), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Herita Ilunga (DR Congo), Taoufik Korichi (Algeria), Miller Gomes (Angola), Diomansy Kamara (Senegal) and Jamal Fathi (Morocco). The list is made of former players and current coaches.