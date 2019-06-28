Etiosa Approves Our Daily Manna Close

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The authorities of Etiosa Local Government in Lagos State have honoured Nigeria’s foremost daily devotional, Our Daily Manna by naming the vicinity in which the parent church, Manna Prayer Mountain is domiciled after it.

The neighborhood which is located near Oando Filling Station, 4th Roundabout, Lekki-Lagos is now known as Our Daily Manna Close. Stretched across about 300 metres, the area comprises about 20 buildings.

Excited at the distinction conferred on the ministry, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, General Overseer of Manna Prayer Mountain described it as a “surprising recognition of the modest contributions of the ministry to the lives of Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general. This week, we are embarking on a series of activities including medical outreach in the neighborhood of our headquarters at Ogudu Ori-Oke. Visits to various charity homes and the prisons are part of our plans. We always impact on our immediate community. I have no doubt that the church is set to become a mighty blessing to the Lekki locale where it is located.”

The Bishop further said that the recognition by the Lagos State Government shows that both the leadership of the ministry and its members have a very good reputation. “I think what the government has done is to hold up Our Daily Manna as an excellent corporate citizen that is worthy of emulation. It is humbling that Our Daily Manna has been honoured in this manner because, the devotional and the ministry are well received in many countries of the world

Kwakpovwe also told journalists that the ministry is preparing for its mid-year 14-day fasting and prayers season between July 7 and 20. Running on the theme, ‘Story to Glory’, the programme culminates with the July World Anointing Night at the Tafawa Balewa Square, where the ultramodern stage donated by the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will used for the first time.