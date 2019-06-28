Burna Boy’s Brings the BET Trophy Home

Burna Boy’s award winning streak is nowhere coming to a halt as he emerged the winner of the 2019 BET International Act Award on a star-studded event in Los Angeles, USA. In a category that has other great African acts, including another Nigerian artiste Mr. Eazi, Burna proved again that this is his time to shine.

It was indeed a great moment for his mother who also doubles as his manager. She has somehow being burdened with the responsibility to receive Burna’s awards as he was nowhere to be found in the hall when he was announced the winner.

“He is the most restless being,” she said as she accepted the award on stage. This particular award on previous editions except last year when Davido won was usually handed backstage. But since Alex Okosi who is now in charge of the BET International took the reins, recipients of the award can now shine on the live stage.

Burna’s recent accolade is coming days after his latest single ‘Anybody’. Earlier this year, Burna became the first ambassador of Star Lager Beer.

Teni on the other hand who was nominated in the Best New International Act category failed to clinch the award. South African rapper, Sho Madjozi beats her in that category.

For its 19th edition, the BET Awards which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, threw all in the ring to deliver a spectacular show. From the touching tribute to the late American artiste and activist Nipsey Hussle who passed in March to Rihanna’s heartfelt introduction to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and hip hop and soul legend, Mary J. Blige.

There was also Tyler Perry’s moving speech on black power and helping others in need.

The night was not void of spectacular performances. Regina Hall who hosted the show opened with a tribute to her hometown of Washington D.C. with witty commentary and a go-go musical number by Suga Bear from E.U. Cardi B and Offset took things a notch higher with their steamy performance of their newest hit “Clout” and Cardi B’s “Press”, all set against a show-stopping fireworks backdrop.

However, it was Lizzo, the sassy female rapper who made most jaws dropped. Her boldness and sassiness on stage got many on their feet, applauding the rapper who is very confident in her skin.

Other winners of the night include Beyoncé for Female R&B/Pop Artiste of the Year and Donald Glover who took the Best Video of the Year Award for his ‘This is America’ music video.