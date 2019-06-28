Action Alliance Crisis Deepens,

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The crisis rocking Action Alliance has taken another dimension as the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party suspended nine national officers of the party over alleged gross misconduct.

National Chairman of the party, Barr. Kenneth Udeze, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja shortly after meeting with party members, said the suspension takes effect immediately, adding that the suspended officers have been referred to disciplinary panel.

Among those who were suspended include: deputy National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar and Charles Chukwuemeka respectively.

Other are: Micheal Madu (National Youth Leader), Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter Esq. (National Legal Adviser), Eze Nwoke (National Financial Secretary), Alhaji Jibril Aminu (National Vice Chairman – North West), Eli U. Moses (National Vice Chairman – North Central), Hon. Joshua Adewole (National Vice Chairman – South West and Abebayo A. Lawal (National Auditor).

It would be recalled that deputy National chairman of the party, Alh. Abubakar had announced suspension of Barr. Kenneth Udeze and National Secretary, James Vemimbe, calling on the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to audit account of the party since 2017 till date.

Abubakar had said, “That the public is hereby notified that the duo of Barrister Kenneth Udeze and James Vemimbe no longer represent the party as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

“Whoever accords them such prefix does so at his or her peril, the party’s Deputy National Secretary Mr Raphael Onokorere, assumes the office of National Secretary in acting capacity.”

But Udeze faulted the move, saying the nine suspended national officers have flouted the constitution of the party.

According to him, The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) resolved that pursuant to the party’s constitution Article 14 (2L and M) and Article 15 (5a) suspended those members, who are also members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He also noted that Action Alliance remains in partnership with other Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) compliant party.

He further said that some women in the party will be considered for strategic positions to promote the gender friendly stance of the party, adding that NEC approved dissolution of Imo State chapter executive and appointed appointed a caretaker committee in its place.