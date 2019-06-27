Insurgency: Troops Eliminate Three Terrorists, Recover Five Gun Trucks

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army Wednesday killed three insurgents and recovered five anti-aircraft guns and gun trucks during a fierce encounter in Mafa Local Government Area in Borno State.

The army, had in the last one week, recovered a large cache of assorted arms and ammunition and rescued 100 women and children kept as farm slaves in the North-east.

Troops of the 112 Task Force Battalion located in Mafa town decimated the terrorists who had approached the town in five gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

An update on the war against insurgency issued by the Army Headquarters said the planned attack was foiled following earlier intelligence received on the move by the insurgents.

It said swift fire power deployed against the insurgents led to the death of three of them while many others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed at Mafa in Borno State had effectively dealt ruthlessly with members of BHTs/ISWAP terrorists in Mafa, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State when some terrorists attempted to attack the town.

“The terrorists’ failed attack on Mafa was as a result of available intelligence indicating the desperate longing for food and other logistics by terrorists necessitated by the recent, incredibly tireless and ferocious troops’ operational exploits,” it said.

“During the failed attack, terrorists in five gun trucks and several motor cycles were seen. Consequently, the troops reacted swiftly with heavy fire power forcing the terrorists to scamper for their dear lives, and recovered two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns and a motorcycle and the extermination of three terrorists. There were indications that some of the insurgents were wounded in an exchange of fire,” the update by Army Spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu had since visited the conflict location with reinforcement.

While being conducted round the camp to assess the situation, the GOC urged the troops to remain focused and not to be carried away by the successes.

He directed them to redouble their efforts and doggedly maintain the momentum until they win the war on terrorism for Nigeria through total victory against the bandits.

He also assured them of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s continued appreciation and support in the collective struggle to crush the insurgency.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated twenty provost personnel trained in advanced Crime Scene Investigation (CSI).

The CSI and Train-the-Trainers’ Course graduation ceremony took at the 057 Provost Investigation Group (057 PIG), Ikeja.

The graduands comprised six officers and 14 airmen/airwomen. The course was aimed at developing participants’ skills in forensic methodology, evidence recovery in fingerprints, DNA and firearms discharge; crime scene photography and security presentation on evidence to support crime investigation.