Fayemi Cautions against Politicising Nigeria’s Security Situation

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has warned against the politicisation of the country’s security challenges, saying such could work against the efforts being intensified to end the multifaceted crises in the sector.

Fayemi said what the country needs now is concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnapping, insurgency and banditry rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday while declaring open the federal and state security administrators’ meeting held in the state capital.

Fayemi represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, described the meeting as a well thought out security strategy that will help the nation to overcome its challenges.

The governor added that the state and federal security meeting would form a platform for the review of the security status across the states.

Fayemi said his administration places high premium on the security of lives and property and perceived it as sacrosanct.

The governor added that he had since assumption of office been partnering with all security outfits in the state by ensuring strict adherence to security conventions, as part of his responsibility to make the citizens live under peaceful atmosphere.

“Ekiti has been relatively peaceful since its creation, in spite of the initial hitches with investments and development springing up across the 16 local government areas.

“This meeting will serve as a platform to proffer solutions to kidnapping, killings, insurgency and insecurity issues like assassination and herdsmen-farmers problem.

“Let me also advise that the security situation of the country should not be politicised. With what we are seeing, it becomes imperative to cooperate with all stakeholders to rid the nation of criminals,” he said.

Reeling out the steps taken to restore peace to Ekiti, Fayemi said: “Our government as part of its commitment to security had donated two armoured personnel carriers to the police, monthly financial assistance to security agencies, regular security council meetings, coopting traditional rulers into security matters, security awareness campaigns in the media, establishment of state security trust fund and formation of Joint Task Force and the resuscitation of the Star Peace Corps for internal security arrangements.

“I have contacted my colleagues in Ondo, Osun, Kogi and Kwara on the need to synergize and flush out criminals out of our states.”

The Permanent Secretary, in charge of Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs Amina Shakama, said efforts were being intensified to tackle clashes between herders and farmers across the country for improved security.

Shakama urged the newly elected officials across the states, who have just been inaugurated, to focus on the principles of good governance, rule of law, inclusiveness, accountability and guard against corruption.

“Government is concerned about insecurity, especially the one that has to do with farmers-herdsmen clashes leading to loss of several billions of naira property.

“One of the steps taken was constructive engagements of stakeholders and convening of meetings where issues are ironed out for robust harmonious relationships among farmers and herdsmen,” she said.