‘Cutting-edge Standalone Radio Software Will Enhance 5G Coverage’

With 5G deployments rapidly gathering momentum globally, Ericsson has said that its recently launched software and hardware solutions, will expand 5G deployment options and coverage.

The new solutions extend network capacity and coverage, enabling smooth network evolution, and facilitating new consumer and industry use cases.

While already supporting frontrunner service providers through the rollout of commercial 5G using non-standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR), Ericsson has now introduced standalone NR software. In addition to extending deployment possibilities, 5G standalone NR software makes for a new network architecture, delivering key benefits such as ultra-low latency and even better coverage.

Ericsson is also evolving its cloud solution with an offering optimized for edge computing to meet user demand. This will enable service providers to offer new consumer and enterprise 5G services such as augmented reality and content distribution at low cost, low latency, and high accuracy.

Announcing the new initiative, the Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, Fredrik Jejdling, said: “We continue to focus our efforts on helping our customers succeed with 5G. These new solutions will allow them to follow the 5G evolution path that fits their ambitions in the simplest and most efficient way.

According to him, the new standalone 5G NR software could be installed on existing Ericsson Radio System hardware. Coupled with Ericsson’s 5G dual-mode Cloud Core solutions, the new products are aimed at opening new business opportunities for service providers – especially having established an architecture that facilitates agility, provides advanced support for network slicing and enables the speedy creation of new services.

Most operators will start with NSA and once the 5G coverage has been established, also deploy standalone.

“Low bands will play a key role in cost-efficiently extending the coverage provided by 5G deployments to date. Ericsson has also launched Inter-band NR Carrier Aggregation – a new software feature that extends the coverage and capacity of NR on mid- and high bands when combined with NR on low bands. This will improve speeds indoors and in areas with poor coverage,” Jejdling said in a statement.

He further explained that the two new massive MIMO radios had also been added to the Ericsson Radio System mid-band portfolio, allowing service providers to build 5G with precision: AIR 1636 for wider coverage which provides optimized performance on longer inter-site distances; and AIR 1623 for easy site build with minimal total cost of ownership.

Explaining how the solution will assist distributed cloud services, Jejdling said 5G would enable augmented reality, content distribution and gaming, and other applications that require low latency and high bandwidth to perform with accuracy. To help service providers meet these requirements and offer new consumer and enterprise services, he said Ericsson would be evolving its cloud solution with the launch of Ericsson Edge NFVI (Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure), optimised for the network edge.