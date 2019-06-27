APC Support Groups Urge Buhari to Ignore ‘Blackmailers’

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups yesterday staged a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to ignore ‘blackmailers’ bent on distracting him from delivering good governance to Nigerians.

The convener of the rally, Dr. Paul Dowells, alleged that the sabotage within the corridors of power was becoming more alarming with the recent sponsored campaign against the president.

He called on the president to ignore those who earlier protested against some of his personal staff.

According to him, “if Buhari is not on the driver’s seat, we will not have enjoyed the N-Power, the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Market money and many more.”

Rowell said, “We are members of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). We are Pro-democracy, we are Pro-Buhari, we believe in your leadership qualities and strength of governance as you continue to sail the affairs of this entity called Nigeria.

“As a people, we agreed to stand and defend democracy, which we did for sixteen years before clinching power. The sacrifice of every individual is commendable, before, during and after the elections.