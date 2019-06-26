We Have Neutralised Operations of Bandits in North West States, Says Army

Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has said that it has contained the activities of bandits by neutralising their operations in the North-western states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Sokoto Wednesday, the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Oladipo Otiki, said Operation Harbin Kunama III with the help of Air Task Force component have neutralised the activities of bandits operating within the North-western states of the country.

Otiki said during the operation, several hideouts of the bandits were raided and several bandits were killed while some were arrested.

He said with the launching of Operation Harbin Kunama III, additional troops were injected to dominate the North-west theatre of operation especially the hinterlands where the bandits roam freely.

“With the renewed efforts by the Army Headquarters and increased collaboration with other security agencies including the Nigerien Armed Forces, especially in the area of joint border patrols, the dynamics of the operation has assumed a new dimension,” he said.

The GOC said the operation is yielding positive results culminating into several encounters and defeat of bandits in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu forest in Sokoto State.

He further explained that at Katsina State, troops operated in super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara in Dumburum forest, while in Kebbi, the gallant troops took control of Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu in Gando forest.

He said the operation yielded the recovery of eight AK47 rifles, two G3 rifles, two GPMGs, three Dane guns, nine AK 47 magazines, forty-eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and charms from the bandits.

Otiki commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, and the governors of the states for their support.

He stated that some gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the engagement, but pointed out that their death would not be in vain.