National Insurance Conference Holds in Abuja

Issues bothering on the impact of digital disruption and innovation on the insurance industry and business will be the focus of the 2019 National Insurance Conference, holding in Abuja. The conference, scheduled for June 30 to July 2, 2019, would take place at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Muftau Oyegunle, said the theme was chosen against the backdrop of the business world currently witnessing an age of dramatic change characterised by evolving business models and propelled by technological innovation and disruption that is shaping business operations.

He said this has created the need for operators to always create platforms to address the changing dynamics. The statement said special Guest of honor at the conference would be President Muhammadu Buhari, while the Insurance Industry Consultative Committee (IICC) Chairman, Mr. Eddie Efekoha is the Chief Host.

The statement, further said the theme paper “Disruption, Innovation and Business Growth” would be delivered by the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe.

Oyegunle, noted that in a bid to make the conference, which is the fifth in the series robust, sub-themes are to focus on: Digital disruption; threat and Opportunity, to be delivered by Mr Siegfried Jegels; “Transforming Insurance business through inclusive insurance” by Mrs. Eme Essien Lore while “Regulations, Innovation and Business Growth would be delivered by Dr Doyin Salami.

He further said issues relating to regulations and business growth would be handled by the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari. He added that some professionals such as Professor Fabian Ajogu; Chief Anthony Idigbe, and Mr. M.K Ahmad have been slated to be chairmen of the different sessions.