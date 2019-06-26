Nasarawa NDLEA Nabs 49 Suspected Drug Dealers

Nasarawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 49 drug dealers since 2018 and rehabilitated 245 drug users.

Mr Justice Arinze, state Commander of the agency made this known while briefing newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday in commemoration of the 2019 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Arinze said that the suspected barons were arrested from July 2018 to June 2019 from various parts of the state.

According to him, over 98 kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized within the period under review.

The NDLEA boss said that 39 of the suspected drug barons had been successfully prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Lafia, with 10 other cases ongoing.

He said that the agency, through its counseling programme, rehabilitated 245 drug users in the state without any case of relapse within the period.

Arinze said that the focus of this year’s commemoration is on how to save the children as future leaders from the scourge of drugs.

He said the agency had engaged in sensitisation campaign, using the media on the inherent dangers of drug abuse.

According to him, the agency has also taken its campaign to prison and markets in order to effectively sensitise the target groups. (NAN)