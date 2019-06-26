Eight Persons Killed in Fresh Attacks in Taraba

No fewer than 10 persons were yesterday killed and several houses burnt in two separate attacks in the Wukari Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, also confirmed the attack in Wukari, but said only one person was killed.The Caretaker Chairman, Wukari Local Government, Daniel Adi, said armed gunmen in army camouflage attacked Rafinkada in the early hours of yesterday and set several houses ablaze.

He added that while the attack on Rafinkada was going on, another batch of the attackers blocked the Wukari-Takum Road at a forest close to Wukari and killed five persons.

Adi noted that a soldier was injured in the attack at Rafinkada and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

Also five persons were reportedly killed at the Takum junction in Wukari in what appeared to be a reprisal on Rafinkada.