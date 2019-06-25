Era of Multiple Identity over in Nigeria, Says NIS

Chinedu Eze and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (CGIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said that the era of multiple identity is over with the new passport that is integrated with National Identification Number (NIN) and Biometric Verification Number (BVN).

Babandede stated this yesterday at the inauguration of some corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects undertaken by the Nigerian Immigration Service at the Ikoyi Passport Office to enhance efficient service delivery at the outlet.

He said in line with the Executive Order One signed by President Mohammadu Buhari towards enhancing transparency and ease of doing business in Nigeria, the mmigration was determined to eradicate multiple identities in the country, adding that this is the best thing to happen to the country.

He also advised people to maintain one identity as this would help in national security, social development and planning, because they would find it more difficult to change their data in future, in the integrated system that is in place now.

Babandede disclosed that the service has recorded over 7,000 passports abandoned by applicants, noting that such would not be tolerated again.

He also stressed that his management would not tolerate any officer who undermined any directive from the president aimed at easy business process for investors and tightening up the security on the new passport.

He added; “It will be more difficult for people to change data in their passports henceforth, as we already have about 7000 uncollected passports. The security in the new passport will discourage people who believe they can just wake up and change their names due to reason best known to them. The passport is linked with the NIN and the BVN, so with this, it will be difficult for anybody to change data, but my duty as manager is to reduce the level of corruption in the system.

“Towards making the service more efficient, we have decided to introduce so many initiatives to accommodate high profile customers who want VIPs treatment, e-border, and we have recently advertised for companies to apply in other to help us reach Nigerians in the countries where we do not have diplomatic missions”.

On strategic partnership with corporate organisations in the country, the comptroller general thanked the various donors for the project built within the Ikoyi Lagos office.

“We will learn from the corporate organisations in the way government business should be run, as this would help increase efficiency in our operations in service delivery to many Nigerians,” he said.

Some of the projects inaugurated by the CGIS included the newly built conference room by Guaranty Trust Bank, waiting lounge and production room by Access Bank, one-storey building by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Zenith Bank, renovation of enrollment room and Servicom’s office built by Still Earth Capital and Heritage Bank.

Others were a donation of 18-seater bus by Fidelity Bank and a donation of special dedicated hotlines by MTN.