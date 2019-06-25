Edo commences preparation for 2019 Christian pilgrimage

The Edo State Government has commenced preparation for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, with a call on Christians in the state to take advantage of the early preparations to register for the Holy Pilgrimage to Rome and Israel.

At the flag-off ceremony for the 2019 Christian pilgrimage, representative of Edo State Governor and Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Hon. Mika Amanokha, urged Christians to see the journey to the Holy Land as a means for spiritual upliftment and transformation.

He said, “We believe that all the pilgrims will be touched and positively transformed to contribute their quota to the development of their families, this state and the nation.”

He added that the state government will continue to encourage individuals who intend to go on pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as necessary logistics are being put in place to ensure a seamless journey.

The commissioner explained that the fare for the pilgrimage is tentatively put at N909,500.00 for intending pilgrims going to both Israel and Rome, while the fare for pilgrims going to Israel only will cost N719,500.00.

He noted, “The amount will take care of your visa as well. It will cover the flight from point of departure in Nigeria to Rome, Tel Aviv and back to Nigeria, including accommodation, buffet feeding throughout, local transportation in Rome and Israel, medical and insurance, among others, in the Holy Land for 11 days.”

Chairman of the Edo State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, said the pilgrimage to the Holy land gives Christians the opportunity to strengthen their faith in Christ and attract more spiritual blessings.

He said the welfare of pilgrims is one of the board’s top priorities, which includes adequate arrangement for accommodation and transportation during the pilgrimage.

Secretary of the Board, Sir Patrick Emiator Ihayere explained that some of the sites to be visited include Bethlehem, Nazareth, the Garden Tomb, the Vatican City and the Garden of Gethsemane, among others.