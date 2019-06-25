9Mobile ignites Social Media with More Blaze

Nigerians woke up on Friday morning into the weekend to behold a promotional eye- catching outdoor billboard displays at the heart of which are the clichés- ‘Data Is Old School’ and – ‘And You Thought Data Was Cool’ with a dedicated hashtag #MoreThanJustData. This was cleverly spotted in several locations around the country from Lagos to Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt and beyond.

Typically, the out of home (billboard) and Social Media space are two strange bed fellows in Nigeria in that conversations on social media are rarely generated from billboards. This was not the case in this situation as hashtag brought both together. The campaign brought the Nigerian offline world into an instant social media communication.

In no time, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with conversation around this hashtag. They wondered what brand was behind this. What could possibly be more than data? How can data be old school? If data is old school, what then is the new school? There was frenzy, excitement and curiosity at the same time, you could almost touch them. One tweeter user captured it succinctly thus “If I should say I’m not curious, then I’m telling lies.

I can’t just wait for someone to unravel this mystery”

In this increasingly digitized world, one’s ability to use the internet-data, bears greatly on their potential for individual success and upward mobility.

There is no disputing the fact that high internet speed and quality has propelled the 21st century forward and has taken everyone along with it.

Data may be a lot of things, but is there anything more than just data?

Speed matters; Quality matters and if it is assured, then it’s not just data-It’s more than data.

That’s why Nigeria’s innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile has reloaded its data package, moreblaze to deliver faster and more reliable browsing on the Internet. The new moreblaze, according to the company, is expected to delight subscribers as it enables them “enjoy a much richer and faster online browsing experience”.

9mobile is committed to delight customers and to remain the leader in providing Nigerians with affordable, superfast and most reliable data for real online experience this year.

Speaking about moreblaze, Adebisi Idowu, 9mobile Vice President, Marketing said “For 9mobile subscribers and other users of data services, moreblaze is the data service that offers unmatched and reliable browsing experience, and I encourage customers to sign up for moreblaze, to experience the true power of ‘more,” 9mobile is set to consolidate its leadership of the data segment of the Nigerian telecommunications industry he concluded.

He assured further that 9mobile will continue to increase its investment in innovative services that give unhindered access to superfast and affordable data for all customer which would enable them be more and do more.

The Acting Managing Director of 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, in his New Year message to Nigerians promised that the telco was set to break new grounds in 2019 with guaranteed optimum value to customers and would delight its customers with an array of innovative brand loyalty reward programmes. Since then, 9Mobile has launched several campaigns such as the Magic hour promo, the 9x times offer and now the Moreblaze ‘More than Data’ campaign.

Check out some of the tweets of the billboard;