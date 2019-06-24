Two Brothers Killed by Flood in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Tragedy struck in Minna, Niger State on Saturday when two brothers were killed by flood.

The incident occurred at the Dutse-kura area following several hours of heavy rainfall in the state capital.

According to reports, the parents of the two boys sent one of them to purchase sugar which they will use to sweeten the tea the family planned to drink that Saturday morning.

It was gathered that after waiting for several minutes for the boy to return, his elder brother was sent to find out his whereabouts.

Eyewitnesses said the elder brother saw his younger one in the river not far from their home and raced after him.

“As he tried to get hold of his brother, the flood water continued to wash them away,” the eyewitness said

The remains of the brothers were later discovered far away from their residence, it was gathered.

Several property were destroyed in Minna by the flood which followed the rains.

It was learnt that thunder struck the transmitters of the privately-owned FM station, “Prestige FM”, forcing the station to go off air while many houses had their fences destroyed.

Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, an Executive Director of the FM station, who confirmed that thunder struck its transmitters, said: “We are off air now.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Hussain Audu, confirmed the death of the two brothers, but added that “we are yet to get their identities”.

“We have been able to make contact with the father of the boys. Very soon, we will issue a statement on the incident,” Ibrahim Audi said.

On the rumour that three other boys in the same area were drowned in the flood water same day, Ibrahim said: “We don’t have any information about that now.”