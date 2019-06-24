STEM METS Targets Sustainable Economic Development

Hamid Ayodeji

Providing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) based programs to children is a major factor that will drive Nigeria’s economic development, STEM METS Chief Executive Officer, Jadesola Adedeji, has said.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists recently, she stressed the commitment of her firm to make sure next generation of youths are empowered with efficient tools and knowledge, not just enough to survive, but also thrive in a today’s world.

The CEO added: “Our partnership with Airbus Foundation, a manufacturer of aircraft in Europe to introduce “The Airbus Little Engineer Robotics Program” the same time have marked our fifth anniversary is part of our step to restating our commitment towards the social economic development of the country.

“We are committed to bridging the 21st century skills gap within the Nigerian educational system by providing adequate advanced learning methods to children within ages three to 16th which develop critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaborative skills and the knowledge of these skills, would equip the Nigerian child with future ready, employable skills sets to compete in the technology enabled future work place.

“We want to develop and nurture creative thinkers who will bring innovation into solving local problems, inspire entrepreneurship and also teach them how to think rather than what to think.”

When asked during the interactive session, how supportive the government and private sectors in the country have been to the initiative, she said, “We encourage both public and private stakeholders to show more support to this initiative as it is one that concerns our children and building a sustainable developing economy that would enable us compete with other developed countries across the world.

“However, we also thank for the support they have expressed to us thus far and we look forward to recording more wins in the future whilst inspiring future careers in STEM fields through our fun and impactful curricula; and as technology continues to evolve, our goal is for the Nigerian child, who is the future of tomorrow, to be at the forefront of innovation that lead to a sustainable economic development.