Kogi Governor Unites Warring APC Factions

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Peace has returned to the Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Alhaji Hadi Ametuo-led group yesterday resolved to work together with the current state’s executives headed by Hon. Abdullahi Bello ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The resolution was made at a reconciliatory meeting chaired by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja to harmonise the two groups.

In his opening remarks, the state Chairman of the party, Bello said the meeting was called at the instance of the governor to bring the groups together for discussions and resolution of their grievances.

He said Hadi Ametuo had shown great support and cooperation towards resolving the crisis within the party.

He told the governor that the Hadi Ametuo-led group worked for the APC in 2015, adding that after the demise of Prince Abubakar Audu, some of them decided to work with Governor Bello while others stayed away.

He noted that despite the rift, Hadi Ametuo-led exco remained in APC.

On his part, Ametuo congratulated the governor for the success of the party in the last elections where APC won two of the three senatorial seats, seven out of the nine House of Representatives seats, 25/25 House of Assembly seats and the presidential election with wide margin.

While presenting their demand, Hadi commended the governor for his reconciliation approach and said they were appreciative of the move.

He thanked the governor that after all they did, the governor as the executive governor of the state did not stop anybody from entering the state or intimidate any member of the group.

Ametuo said the group had only three request before the party executive which include; arrears of monthly allowances of the former excos, harmonisation of party structure from the state down to local government and ward level to accommodate some members of his group and appointment of his members into positions in government.

He declared that the whole issue between them was over, noting that the time to forgive each other and forget the past has come.

The governor in his remarks sincerely appreciated Ametuo and his group. He commended the decision of the Hadi group for coming up for reconciliation.

While recognising the group as the pioneer exco of the party, he said he has built the party to become much more formidable as it is today citing the recent electoral successes as a pointer.

Accepting the conditions of the group, the governor assured the group that there were lots of benefits aside the three demands they had put forward, adding that he will ensure they benefit from the party.