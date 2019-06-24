Katsina Gov Decries Federal Ministries, Parastatals’ Dependence on State Govts

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has urged managers of federal ministries and parastatals to tackle what he termed the shortfall in their budgets in order to avoid overburdening state governments.

The governor expressed dismay that the scenario if left unchecked could truncate state governments’ efforts at revamping their own infrastructure and economic growth.

Speaking during a visit by the management of the Nigerian Law School, Bagauda campus, Kano, Monday and led by the Deputy Director General of the school, Dr. Agaba James, Masari said the development was negating the essence of true federalism which Nigeria practises.

He said: “We are getting worried and concerned that federal agencies so created are meant to largely depend on state governments, except probably their salaries which we believe is negating the essence of federalism.

“Most of the federal agencies here, we do support them with office accommodation, financial assistance and so many other things. So, we are wondering why the burden should be on states governments.”

Governor Masari, however, assured the management of the Nigerian Law School that his administration would revamp the infrastructural deficit bedevilling its Kano campus to enhance effective learning.

He added that the state government would consider constructing a hostel to overcome the accommodation predicament confronting the law school.

According to him, “It is in our best interest that Bagauda Law School Campus becomes more functional with necessary requirements that will make learning conducive.

“We look at you as an extension of what we are doing in Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University. I must assure you that we will look into the possibility of seeing how we can assist you to overcome some of the issues bedevilling the law school.”

Speaking earlier, Dr. James admonished the governor to build hotels and auditorium to checkmate the accommodation problem facing the institution, adding that “18 students sleep in one room” due to lack of adequate accommodation.

He said the development has affected the academic performance of the institution, hence the need for the state government’s intervention to curb the situation.