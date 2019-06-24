Ikoyi Passport Boss Decorates 28 Newly Promoted Officers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Passport Control Officer (PCO), Ikoyi Passport Office, Manir Yari, an acting Controller of Immigration,

has charged the 28 newly promoted officers in Lagos Command to live up to their new rank and see their elevation as a challenge to improve their service to passports applicants.

Yari, whose three-pronged reform process; customer-friendly approach, reduction in waiting time for passport delivery and curbing the menance of touting in and around the passport office, also advised that they should see their promotion as a challenge for them to do more in fighting touting and sharp practices in their respective passports offices.

He gave the advise during the decoration of the newly promoted 28 officers in passport command at Ikoyi Passport Office last week.

He said: “You are wearing new ranks, but that should not make you lazy. You should know that you have moved to a new level. A new level of higher responsibility and effectiveness in the passport command.

“Promotion comes from God and hard work. You should thank God and thank our amiable CG Muhhammad Babandade for recognising your hard work and promoting you. We have never seen it so good in the history of the service. The CG has been working hard to improve our welfare. He has done a lot for us that will encourage us to be good officers and loyal to the service.

“For those of you that have been decorated today, you should know the CG’s zero tolerance to corruption still stands. Some of you are from Ikoyi and Festac Passport Offices. Be good ambassadors of the CG in your passport offices and keep to the tennets of SERVICOM.

“If Nigerians are happy with our services at passports offices, they will be happy with us.Try and make sure applicants leave your offices happy. We are happy to have one of you newly promoted as a Deputy Comptroller and second in command in charge of Festac Passport Office.”