Fidelity Hosts Exclusive Education Advisory Forum

Fidelity Bank Plc’s Private Banking Division recently organised an exclusive advisory forum in Lagos.

The forum was aimed at providing sufficient information and guidance for select clients who wish to have their children study abroad.

In her opening remarks at the event, the Divisional Head, Private Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chioma Nwankwo, was quoted in a statement to have noted that, “Studying abroad is becoming more popular among Nigerian students as the country itself continues to pursue integration into the international landscape.

“The demand for professionals with global experience is rapidly increasing amongst local employers. Our Private Bank has therefore partnered with Quelu Advising Center over an interactive education advisory session to better equip our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients for future engagements in this respect.”

Quelu Educational Center is an advisory company operating under Shorelight group of companies working with top-tier universities to offer services to prospective students who wish to study abroad. The forum which provided sufficient information and guidelines extensively covered. The session was one of the fora that has been put together by the Division which targets the younger generation with necessary steps toward achieving a greater future as wealth is preserved from one generation to another.