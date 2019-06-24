CBN Tennis Champions Begin Title Defence

With the qualifying series of the 41st Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Tournament concluded yesterday real action will commence in the Main Draw chat round of 64 today.

Though the championship is being observed in men and women singles, men and women doubles and the wheelchair categories, the main focus is the men’s singles and women’s singles events where the main attraction is the star prize money of N700,000 at stake for each category.

The defending champions, Sylvester Emmanuel and Sarah Adegoke are expected to fight with their last breath if they must retain their titles.

For instance, players’ representative on the board of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Abdulmumuni Babalola is threatening not to let go as nothing will stop him from lifting the 2019 Central Bank Senior Tennis trophy.

Besides, other top stars also eyeing the mouth-watering prize money include, Imeh Joseph, Clifford Enosoregbe, Christian Paul, Sunday Maku and Michael Michael. Not forgetting Henry Atseye, John Otu, Shehu Lawal and Sunday Igbinovia among others

Just as it is with the men, category, the women’ singles is not going be anything different considering the type of opposition expected from Charity Agugbom, Blessing Samuel, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Ronke Akingbade, Blessing Anuna, Margaret Oladunjoye and junior sensation, Oyinlomo Quadri amongst others.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Mariam Akande, however revealed yesterday that a total of seven players (4 men and 3 women) were granted wild card entry to feature in the Main Draw.