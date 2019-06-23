Osun: Waiting for Judgement Day

Nigerians and indeed, the people Osun State are on tenterhooks as they await the Supreme Court verdict in the case between Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the state and Senator Ademola Adeleke, writes Yinka Kolawole

The controversy over the Osun State governorship election between Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the state and Senator Ademola Adeleke, will be laid to rest by the Supreme Court, on July 5, 2019. But this has naturally divided the people of the state along their political interests as they argue for and against both parties.

Sam Segun-Progress, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strategist and Atiku’s spokesman in Osun, held the view that the apex court would restore the hope of the masses and return the mandate the Osun people freely gave Senator Adeleke on September 22, 2018

According to the broadcast journalist, the ruling of the tribunal that validated Adeleke’s election was welcomed with spontaneous joy that engulfed the state simultaneously without any form of inducement

He however said the surprise appeal court ruling, which left the meat of the case to treat technicalities left the state in sorrow and the organised but publicised rally of APC members led by Oyetola was a sign of the people’s rejection of the governor and his party.

He contended that people’s hope in God that the justices at the Supreme Court would shame those, who believed money could do all things and restore the people’s mandate by nullifying the charade and rape of September 27 that have become infamous with the slogan Osun template.

Also speaking with THISDAY on the verdict, the APC State Director of Media and Publicity, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi remarked that the APC and the people of Osun State were expecting good news from the Supreme Court.

Oyatomi stressed that what the APC candidate laid before the Court were facts, which were verifiable, adding that the truth would be upheld at the end of the day. He then advised Nigerians and the people of the state to remain unshaken.

On his part, Chief Press secretary to the governor, Mr. Niyi Adesina contended that the people were confident that the judgment would be in favour of the APC in the state.

He said all the facts are out there and that nothing could stop APC from winning at the apex court, because the position of the Court of Appeal would be upheld, a development he claimed would equally restore the people’s hope in the Judiciary.

On his expectations, the Executive Director of the Advocacy for Advancement of peace and harmony in Africa Initiative, Comrade Olaniyi Ajibola said the Court as the last resort and the arbiter for finality should give verdict that would reflect the sanctity of the electoral process, noting that in doing so, the process would guarantee sustainable solution and good governance.

Equally, a social Crusader, Comrade Waheed Lawal urged the people of the state to allow the panel to decide the case without any interference. He noted that Osun State should be calm and allow the Supreme Court to decide the case as it is.

Also another Social Crusader, Comrade Rufus Oyatoro said his expectations were that what happened at the Appeal Court should be upheld.

Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) also urged the Supreme Court in the land to do justice to the petition before it, saying the hope of the people of the state would be high ahead of July 5.

Comrade Alimi Sulaiman adivised the Court not to dash the hope of good people of the State as done at the appellate court on the matter and cautioned the Apex Court on its judgment on technicality.

“We would not fold our arms by allowing the wheel of justice to be scuttled by those who pretend to be custodian of the Temple of Justice on the altar of ruling party,” he submitted.