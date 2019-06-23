Akeredolu Deserves Return Ticket, Says APC Group

Kayode Fasua

An All Progressives Congress (APC) pressure group, the Change Agent Foundation International (CAFI) yesterday kicked off campaign against the re-election bid of Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in Akure, the state capital.

With the state’s governorship election scheduled to hold November 2020, the group claimed that it had the sole mandate “to stop Akeredolu from picking the party’s governorship ticket come next year,” citing his anti-party activities during the last general election.After the state’s chapter of CAFI was inaugurated, the group’s National President, Mr. Dipo Okeyomi alleged that apart from engaging in anti-party activities, Akeredolu had become too controversial, “having taken on too many politicians in one form of quarrel or the other.”

He alleged that the governor “is controversial. He has taken on too many politicians in one form of disagreement or the other. He is quarrelling with the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He is not in good terms with our national chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

“He is not cordial with President Muhammadu Buhari. He is fighting with the state (former) party chairman. No, we the articulate and progressive members of the APC cannot condone that. How can a governor be campaigning openly for AA, another political party, when he is in APC?

“Those whom he misled from our party to AA to go and contest there are now regretting the action. Then the governor said people should be planting Indian hemp. Would that not suggest that he smokes it?

“We are determined to stop both Akeredolu and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi from picking our ticket. APC cannot afford to use non-sellable people as candidates again.”

Okeyomi also said the newly launched chapter of CAFI in Ondo State had been tasked to penetrate the grassroots and mobilise party members, noting that from the knowledge of hindsight, he could confirm that direct primary elections would be conducted in both Kogi and Ondo states.

In a reaction yesterday, the Ondo State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Ade Adetimehin described the CAFI as a strange group, expressing surprise that “non-existent allegations” could be leveled against the governor.

Adetimehin said the governor “is not fighting me, he not fighting the party or anybody for that matter. You could see that he was recently with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that he also attended a meeting between President Buhari and the South-West governors. If he is fighting these people, would he go to meet them?”

Adetimehin said those maligning the governor “are people who cannot secure political appointment in the administration. Truly, everybody cannot get political appointment but if we are all patient, it will reach our turn at one time or the other.

“What should be our concern is that, is the governor doing well in the area of infrastructural provisions? Yes, everybody can attest to Akeredolu’s great performance.

“In taking care of party members, he may not have done it 100 percent but we are going round, talking to our people to seek their understanding; and in due course, everything will be sorted out,” Adetimehin clarified.

At the launch of CAFI, Ondo State chapter, Mr. Tolu Babaleye emerged as State Coordinator; Mr. Ade Adeyefa as Assistant State Coordinator, and Mr. Rotimi Ekundayo as Director of Mobilisation.

Ekundayo said as the group’s Director of Mobilisation, he would tour all the local government areas in the state to create awareness on the need to have another governorship candidate in the APC for the 2020 election.

According to him, we are all here in Ondo State and we see how people are suffering. For Akeredolu, enough is enough.