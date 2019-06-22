The HIVE Leagues Begins 6-A-side World Cup Registration

The HIVE Leagues Limited, Nigeria’s foremost Sports Management Company, has begun preparations for the six-a-side small-sided football World Cup tournament taking place in Crete, Greece, later in the year.

The HIVE leagues is affiliated to the International Socca Federation (ISF), which is an authority on small sided football worldwide. Its major focus is to begin organised small-sided football and recreational sport leagues in Nigeria in general with a focus on putting together a squad from everyday players and amateurs that will compete in the small-sided football World Cup tournament in Greece.

Chief Executive Officer, Henry Koko said the vision for small sided football in the country was huge, which is why the company is setting up leagues around the country to bring the vision to life. “We want to replicate the culture and structure of organised small sided football as seen in the UK, for instance, here in Nigeria and we believe ‘Everybody Should Play’. Our desire is to have individuals or teams compete in the leagues, play regional tournaments and produce a dream team, made up of everyday footballers, that will represent Nigeria in the small sided football World Cup at the world stage.”

The leagues kick-off this weekend and several captains have already registered their teams.

In addition, entry fees for the first four teams in each league have been waived to encourage participation. Currently teams can register to play in Lagos or in Abuja, with more locations coming soon “A lot of recreational football gets played in Nigeria but usually without too much structure.

What appears to occur from an organisation point of view, seasonally, are small sided tournaments which are held over a few days, usually organised by companies” Koko added.

To participate, football lovers should visit www.thehiveleagues.com to register