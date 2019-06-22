NYSC DG to ‘Corpers’: Avoid Night Journeys  

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has cautioned Corps members posted to different parts of the country to always be security conscious and avoid night journeys. He gave the advice on yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the 2019 Batch B Corps Members posted to Bauchi State currently undergoing their Orientation Course at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The NYSC DG represented by director special duties, Mr. Afolayan James stated that the admonition became necessary in view of the present situation in the nation, adding that he was there to see for himself the level of preparedness on the part of the camp management, receive and accommodate the newly developed corps members. Shuaibu added that even though it was an impromptu visit, he was happy with the general situation of the camp as well as how the corps members had adapted and faring well in the camp. Meanwhile, the Director General inspected some of the camp facilities to ascertain their extent of readiness before moving to the Parade Ground to address the corps members