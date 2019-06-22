Nigeria Elected Head ILO Group

Nigeria has been elected the Chairman of the Government Group of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for the year 2019 – 2020.The group is made up of all the regional groups of the ILO. A statement signed by the Assistant Director (Press), at the Ministry of Labour, Rhoda Iliya said the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Audu Kadiri, was elected during the 108th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), held from 10-21 June, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nigeria was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Group in 2018-2019 and as a policy of the ILO, the Vice-Chairman automatically becomes the Chairman the next year. According to Iliya, the role of the Chairmanship of the Government Group was to put up strategic plans and coordinate all government members of the ILO during the tenure.Also elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Government Group was Brazil. Lesotho was elected as the Chairman of the Governing Body (GB) for the year 2019-2020.