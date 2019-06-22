Nazareth Jesse: Street Hustlers are Now Entering  Nollywood to Boost Their Businesses

Nazareth Jesse is a delectable actress whose knack for role interpretation has made her a popular name in the Nigeria movie industry. Jesse narrates to Tosin Clegg her heartbreak story, life as an actress and plans for the remaining months of 2019

I will not say I’m fulfilled as an actress yet

This second quarter of 2019 has been better than every other one. I have been able to achieve so many things I planned and despite the elections that took place, it’s been favour all the way. I have been featured in three movies and I’m currently on another one. I will not say I’m fulfilled as an actress yet. Because I have not attained the height I want, but since it’s a thing of passion, I love it. Well, the movie business isn’t yielding income as much as we deserve in Nigeria, but we can’t give up yet. Aside movie making, I am into event planning, facial modelling and mentorship in terms of relationships and more. I was also into buying and selling of wears, but it’s suspended for now, I do script writing, filmmaking and co-producing.

Pressures to get married

I had to make my dad understand I can’t force myself on a man or settle with just anyone that comes asking for my hand in marriage. Now, he has seen so many rushing in and out of marriage. He is now praying for me to settle with a better person who will be compatible with me. For me, there is nothing like having a man that gives you peace, love and support. It takes the fear of God in a man to have those things listed towards his wife or his woman. I like my man to have vision, and to be kind hearted; a literate with prospects; a God-fearing man that is ready to have me as his life partner and not just a baby factory.

Looks and pockets are very important too

He must be well to do financially and handsome too. A man that wants to marry me should be ready to take responsibility when I become his wife. Then for his looks, it all depends on me because they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I don’t like beautiful men; I like my man to have that ‘manly’ look if there is a word like that. I’m not saying my man must be a billionaire but if a billionaire comes my way, to God be the glory. That’s also an answered prayer. Lest I forget, my man must be romantic and sexy too, because I have seen and heard so many Nigerian women complain about their husbands not being romantic. Mine must be romantic please, because I hate and can’t stand adultery. But right now, I’m very single and ready to mingle. I can’t keep fooling myself over a distant relationship that has not been favouring me.

The main reason marriages crash is adultery

Both the rich and the poor experience the same thing. Lots of women are dying in silence. They won’t talk or go for orientation; rather they go into adultery to keep their minds busy. I can’t speak for our actresses though, but from what I see and hear I think most of them don’t know what marriage is all about. Marriage is a different field of its own that needs more attention and commitment. You can’t be married to a man who is not in your field and not have an agreement with him based on your career. Even with that agreement you as the woman should know you are starting a different life entirely and that you have to be committed and be submissive to your man to make the marriage work. But most of them raise shoulder with their husbands or go against him because of the supposed passion of being on the screen. I also advise people not to marry a lazy man because he is cute or because he is good in bed. That kind of man will end up pushing you into prostitution or adultery.

Women committing adultery

Marrying a lazy man, a gold digger, a prayerless man, a man without vision or a man that can’t perform his marital duties, a man that beats his wife, are enough to push a woman to commit adultery, repeatedly. However, some women are so possessed that they can’t stay without a man. Some are just longer throats that want to have everything the other woman has without knowing how they got it.

Women hardly support women these days. It’s more of slut shaming

I think it’s just few women out there that do that due to their past encounters. I would admit some women are jealous of others and want to be the one on top without knowing there is space for everyone out there. Some are just so satanic that they don’t like to see others succeed in life, even when they are doing well too.

How my journey to the movie industry started

I had an opportunity to embrace my passion through a senior colleague while I was still in school. I don’t want to mention name, because I have done that several times.

Sexual harassment in early stage is normal

It happens in every sector too. But as long as you know what you want all you need to do is focus on the reason why you are in the industry, which I did. These days the girls sexually harass the producers instead. They want to be known and seen on TV by all means. We also have street hustlers coming into the industry to boost their business too.

Not easy dealing with people

That don’t know the pain of daily expenses, it’s just patience and humility that helped, especially when you are doing it secretly because I don’t want to be seen like competing with my bosses. If I have a chance to change something about the Nigerian movie industry, then I will change the rate at which our movies are being produced, because when you spend more time in crafting, you will achieve a better result and a better result equals good money. Sadly, we see lots of avoidable errors in our movies and people just ignore them.

So far, no regrets at all

Because in every mistake made there is a lesson learnt. Some are steps to success; a life without mistakes is a dead one. My parents kicked against me venturing into Nollywood because they had different plans and visions for me. So, I had to go for shoot secretly, but after a while they stopped complaining and said ‘You are an adult you have the right to choose your career’.

Plans for the rest of 2019

So many good things will come this year, by the grace of God. Just wait as they unfold one after another.

My Story