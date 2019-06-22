ITF Equips Graduate Trainees  

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) yesterday equipped about 300 graduate trainees in Nasarawa State who have completed their training with National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) with Start-up-kits.

The start-up-kits were presented to the graduate trainees in Lafia by the Director General of the ITF, Joseph Ari, at a closing ceremony of the NISDP. Ari, who was represented at the closing ceremony by a Deputy Director of the ITF, Ayo John Kayode, said that shortly before the 2019 general elections, ITF had trained over 11,000 Nigerians in various trades areas.

According to him, “300 indigenes of Nasarawa State also benefited and were trained in various trades that were carefully selected based on their potentials to directly impact the economy of the state and the country in general. Our monitoring and evaluation of earlier graduands indicates that where training occurs without the accompanying empowerment tools, the results become less impactful.

Bearing this in mind, the ITF decided to empower all beneficiaries of its skills acquisition programmes with start-up-kits. He charged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity provided by the ITF skills acquisition programmes. You must also ensure that you use the Start-up-kits presented to you to not only put food on your family tables, but also make meaningful contribution to the Nigerian economy,” Ari said.