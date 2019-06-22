HoS Inaugurates 250-Room Workers’ Hostel, Others

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita, has inaugurated several projects at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Abuja under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The inaugurated projects included a 250-bedroom male hostel, PSIN staff clinic, a computer centre, an auditorium named after President Muhammadu Buhari, a classroom block named after Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and a lecture theatre, named after the Head of Service.

The Administrator of PSIN, Dr. Abdul Ganiyu Obatoyinbo led the other officers that conducted the HoS on tour of the centre.

Oyo-Ita said her office had been able to achieve its main goal of re-positioning the institute through the PPP, insisting that the remaining goals would be pursued vigorously to meet President Buhari’s next level agenda.

The 250-room male hostel was abandoned some years ago owing to paucity of fund. But it was revived in 2017 with full appropriation.

The facility has 210 bedrooms, 40 offices spread on four floors. It also boasts of three conference halls, a basement restaurant, in addition to shops at the forefront and gardens, where wedding ceremonies and receptions can be held.

The hostel is to generate revenue for government.

Oyo-Ita said though the idea of a female hostel was in the pipeline, the facility would cater for the needs of visitors to the nation’s capital, who come for many reasons, including conferencing, capacity training, social events and political activities.

The PSIN clinic, which was advertised for rental early last year, was renovated under the PPP arrangement.

The operation theatre, delivery room, laboratory and a pharmacy were refurbished, while an ambulance and an emergency ramp were provided.

Oyo- Ita said that the provision of infrastructure at the institute is to enable the centre evolve like Harvard Public Training Institute and the London School of Government where middle level civil servants and public servants are trained.

She also revealed that there is a plan to engage JAMB and other professional bodies that want to hold professional exams in the institute and the neighbourhood.