WARIF Trains Police in its Law Enforcement Case Management

Women At Risk International Foundation(WARIF), a non governmental organization in partnership with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has just held the third phase of its Law Enforcement Sensitisation Programme on Gender Based Violence Case Management.

The WARIF Law Enforcement Sensitisation Programme on Gender Based Violence Case Management is an ongoing initiative targeted towards educating police officers on the proper protocol in attending to survivors of rape and sexual violence as well as gender sensitivity in addressing survivors.

In this training, over 170 police officers from various divisions in Lagos State were sensitized and educated on the services that WARIF provides and how to refer survivors for immediate care.

WARIF and the Nigeria Police Force have developed a growing and strong partnership to assist in the strengthening of quality protection services to survivors through the organisation’s sensitisation programs and other capacity building activities.