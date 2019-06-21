Lagos to Host Eunisell Boot Award

The stage is now set for the biggest individual award in Nigeria’s domestic topflight as organisers of Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer have picked Lagos as host of the second edition.

This will be the second time Lagos will play host to the prestigious award.

Since its introduction, the Eunisell Boot ceremony has become a must-attend in Nigeria’s football calendar as a goal is valued at N200,000.

Nasarawa United’s Sunusi Ibrahim and Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh will be presented with cheques of N2million each for scoring 10 goals respectively during the regular season.

This edition of the award enters the history books as the first Eunisell Boot with two players on the podium.

There is excitement in the land as stakeholders are already looking forward to the event.

Junior Lokosa, now with Esperance Sportive won the maiden edition of Eunisell Boot after scoring 19 goals for Kano Pillars.

The award ceremony is to take place at The Radisson Blu, in Ikeja, on Friday, June 28.