JTAH Foundation Honours CSP Oriyomi

Okpuzor Ezekiel

In its efforts to encourage hard work, Jashabel Touch A Heart Foundation (JTAH), recently honoured Oriyomi Titilayo, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), who is the Motorpol, Lagos.

The event which was held in Lagos recently, during the annual National Women and Child-girl Stakeholders Conference was themed: “The Nexus between Education and Empowerment of Girl-Child”.

Speaking at the event, the founder of JTAH, Mrs Favour Benson, said women need to come together and change the narrative of Nigerian women and the girl-child.

“When you give birth to a male child you just created a family but when you give birth to a female child you created a nation. So, let us come together and fight child, sexual, and domestic abuse and give qualitative education to our girls,” she noted.

In her remarks, CSP Oriyomi said people keep showing her appreciation for hard work and she has promised Nigerians never to deviate from her resilience work and good name.

“What I am doing now is the way I used to do it, they only chose to love me because of the way I do my things. Several years now, I have received different awards based on people who just keep recommending me, because they love what I do because I’m passionate my job.”

“I was first discovered from traffic before I was moved to the crime world. People didn’t even know I can do crime investigation. One thing about me is that once I have been given a task, I always want to get the best out of it.

“I was given the best anti crime police officer in West Africa by Security Watch Africa, and I was also been given best Traffic Officer in Nigeria, so wherever you put me I do the best,” she said.

Speaking further, she said parents should not see the male child as superior over the female child, or have the mentality that females are the weaker vessel, rather, equal benefit should be given to them.

“We shouldn’t see a girl child in another form from a boy, they will grow up well and tackle whatever problem that comes their way, they would not see themselves as a weaker vessel.

“In the Bible they said women are the helper, if you are not strong enough will be able to help somebody? That means women are stronger. Parents should train their female children as problem solver not depending on people to solve their problem,” she added.