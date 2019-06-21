Audu: Endorsement of Gogi Gov by Monarchs Display of Poverty

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The son of the former Governor of Kogi State, the late Abubakar Audu, Prince Mustapha Muna Audu, has described the endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello by members of Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers as a display of poverty.

Audu, who is also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the monarchs by their endorsement had shown that they cherish their pockets more than the well-being of the people of the state.

The traditional rulers led by Attah Igala and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni Il, had on Wednesday, met President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja and presented the governor for second term.

The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said they Bello to the president for the November governorship election in Kogi State, adding that, “this is not an endorsement, it’s reintroduction. We represented him to the president. He has already been endorsed in the state.”

But addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Audu stressed that he remained unperturbed with the endorsement, assuring that he would defeat the incumbent governor in the upcoming party primary.

He stated: “To be honest, what we saw yesterday (Wednesday) was a display of the level of poverty that is going on in Kogi State today. The traditional rulers have no business in the presidency, in support or seeking to reintroduce a governor that is supposedly the first son of the president.

“We do not believe that the traditional rulers that were at the Villa yesterday are representative of our people of Kogi State. That is the truth; we have to be honest with ourselves. These rulers are setting a bad example; these rulers are showing us that their pockets are more important than the lives of our people.

“Kogi State is a state where civil servants are committing suicide; just a week ago and half ago, a lady, a civil servant got an alert on her phone, she went to the bank thinking the alert was real, it was a fake a left and she dropped dead. People are putting ropes around their necks and jumping from trees; never before has these being our history.

“Our traditional rulers better they go back home and try to alleviate the pains of our people. They don’t need to introduce the governor to the president; no governor needs introduction, but if you haven’t performed.

‘’If you haven’t worked hard’; if you focus on spending money frivolously rather than investing in your people…You are not the Minster of FCT, you are the governor of Kogi State, go back and work.”