OPEC Congratulates New NNPC GMD, Kyari

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on Thursday, sent a congratulatory message to the newly appointed Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari.

The copy of the letter, signed by OPEC Secretary General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, and obtained by THISDAY in Abuja, read: “On behalf of the Members of the OPEC Economic Commission Board (ECB) and the staff of the OPEC Secretariat, may I convey our sincere congratulations on your recent well-deserved appointment as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“We wish you every success in this important and challenging role, and many years of service to NNPC and the Country.”

According to Barkindo, “This appointment has come as no surprise, and is a testament to your exemplary record and exceptional performance over the many years you have worked for NNPC in a variety of strategic roles. You have earned the respect of your colleagues in the ECB where you have conducted yourself with gravitas and greatly contributed to the discussions and decisions of this body.

“May I conclude by wishing you health, happiness and a long-life of service to our great industry, to NNPC and to the Country. I trust you will remain a life long member of the OPEC family, and will continue to be involved in the activities of this great Organization.

“I look forward to meeting you again soon, and I remain, with warm regards.”