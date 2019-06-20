Lagos to Open Viewing Centres for 2019 AFCON

In fulfilment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to engender community engagement, Lagos for-all and unity among Lagosians regardless of ethnic and religion background, Lagos State Government has concluded plans to beam live matches of the 32nd edition of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at designated viewing centres across the city of Lagos through ‘LAGOS IS A GOAL’ initiative.

Put together by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Sports Commission in partnership with Slimburg Ltd (the official partner/agent), Egypt 2019 Live in Lagos underscore the influence of sports in community engagement and nation building.

The governor has continued to thank and appreciate Lagosians for their overwhelming support and unwavering steadfastness during the last general elections. Sanwo-Olu pledged to uplift the fortune and impact on sports “For a Greater Lagos.”

With 24 Africa nations and best of African players on parade, 2019 AFCON Live in the city of Lagos promises to be 29 days of unforgettable football experience, full of maximum fun, comradeship and entertainment.