Oyo Gov Declares Entry Forms for Schools Free

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has directed that entry forms into the state’s Schools of Science and Junior Secondary Schools be made free.

The governor, in a directive issued through the State Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola, ordered that placement and screening exercise forms for students into Junior Secondary Schools be also made free.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also indicated that Makinde had directed that registration forms for admission into Schools of Science in the State be free for all candidates.

The statement further disclosed that fees earlier paid by the categories of students mentioned above be refunded by the management of the respective schools immediately.

According to the statement, the directive by Makinde was in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign promise to promote free and quality education to the citizenry of the State.

The release further appealed to the stakeholders to co-operate with the present administration to ensure that the state assumes its pacesetter status in the education sector.

In another development, the government of Oyo State has kick-started massive refuse evacuation in Ibadan metropolis.

Permanent secretaries of the ministries of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Gabriel Oguntola and his Information Ministry counterpart, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju, who spoke during the evacuation exercise held at Gege River in Ayeye, area of Ibadan, said that the exercise was aimed at making the city of Ibadan clean and habitable.