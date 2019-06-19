Lawan Retains Saraki’s Aides

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has retained five political aides of his predecessor, Dr Bukola Saraki, to help in the discharge of his duties.

The appointment of the aides, which was contained in a one-page letter titled ‘Appointment of Political Aides To The President of The Senate’ issued by Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Babagana Aji, was addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori “to direct that their letters of appointment be issued accordingly”.

The re-appointed aides are Special Assistant on Administration to the President of the Senate, Dr. Betty Okoroh; Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Mohammed Isa; Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola; Senior Legislative Aide on Publicity (Photography), Tope Brown Olowoyeye; and Senior Legislative Aide on Schedules & Events, Ogechukwu Nwankwoh.

The Senate President had on Tuesday appointed Babagana Aji as his Chief of Staff as well as Festus Adedayo as his Media Adviser.