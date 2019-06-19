Foundation Awards Scholarships to 121 Students at ATBU

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nura Manu Foundation, owned by a philanthropist and businessman in Bauchi State Alhaji Nura Manu Soro has paid tuition fees for 121 indigent students at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi.

Soro, who is the Chairman of the foundation, disclosed this while interacting with the beneficiaries who paid him a thank you visit at his residence recently.

He explained that 116 out of the beneficiaries are degree students, while the remaining five were supported to enrol into master’s degree programmes, adding that the foundation has also received 70 applications from students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

He promised that the gesture would not be restricted to only tertiary institutions in the state, but will be extended to all needy indigenes of the state studying in various schools across the country.

Soro, who stated that the scholarship is purely for tuition fees, added that it is meant for students that secured admissions into tertiary institutions, but cannot pay registration fees.

“Both applications, selections and verification will be carried out through a local committee. At the tertiary level, it includes students, religious leaders and a representative from students’ affairs office. Applicants should write the names of their three referees, who must be known people in their localities.

“Further verification is to be carried out at the foundation secretariat. The foundation is purely cashless and makes payments directly to schools’ accounts and not individuals.”

Soro said forms have been distributed to emirs, district heads, local government secretariats and students’ affairs offices of institutions across the state for the less privileged students.