UN Condemns Suicide Attacks on Borno Town

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has condemned the multiple suicide bombings that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians and injured more than 40 others on the evening of Sunday, June 16, 2019.

The attacks took place in the Mandarari community of Konduga Local Government Area, less than 40 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was reported that the series of attacks targeted civilians, who were gathered in a sports viewing hall to watch a televised football match, as well as a nearby cafe.

Among the deceased, it was reported, was a community volunteer who was contributing to the humanitarian response in North-east Nigeria, and those seriously injured as a result of the bomb blasts were transported to Maiduguri for medical treatment.

Kallon, in a statement, said: “This is another terribly sad day for civilians in North-east Nigeria and for the humanitarians who are working to help them. The UN and its partners deplore these abhorrent acts of violence and call for those responsible for these attacks to be swiftly brought to justice. Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims in Konduga. We hope all those injured can access the urgent medical attention they require and wish them a full recovery.”

The statement noted that the humanitarian crisis in North-east Nigeria is one of the most severe in the world – and is first and foremost a protection crisis.

It recalled that: “Since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 27,000 people have been killed. Women, men and children face grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law every day.

“Targeted attacks on civilians constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The UN and its partners in Nigeria consistently urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and comply fully with international human rights and international humanitarian law.”

The UN Secretary-General, in a statement on June 17, also condemned the attacks against civilians in Konduga, reiterating the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria.