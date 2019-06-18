Stanbic IBTC Wins HR Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has been recognised for its human resource practices, thus reaffirming its status as a leading employer brand at the HR People Magazine Awards 2019 held recently in Lagos.

Specifically, Stanbic IBTC won the Best Training, Learning & Development Strategy 2018 and the Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy 2018 Awards.

This made it the third consecutive year the organisation would be adjudged best among peers for outstanding employee engagement strategy, having received the award back-to-back for 2016, 2017 and most recently 2018.

These awards came on the back of winning an unprecedented five of a total of nine categories at the same awards last year.

According to a statement, Stanbic IBTC Holdings has consistently received in the last couple of years a number of local and international HR related awards for its top notch and effective human resources strategy, best practices, employee retention, client testimonials and the organisation’s reputation throughout the business and wider community, employee engagement and productivity levels, among others performance indices.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mr. Yinka Sanni, said winning awards in Human Resources underlined Stanbic IBTC’s strategy of growing a responsible, disciplined, motivated and highly productive workforce.

It also reinforces the company’s strong management, systems and its leadership in the Financial Services industry, he said.

According to Sanni, being selected for recognition was a constant reminder, “for us to always strive to epitomise one of our eight core values, which is to constantly raise the bar.”

He said the organisation would continue to upskill its people and provide them with the most conducive environment, the right tools and adequate incentives to win their commitment as well as grow its people which is a testament to Stanbic IBTC’s continuous investments in its human capital and the establishment of people-friendly procedures and practices.

“We are indeed grateful to the organisers for these awards and are delighted to be recognised for our strong human capital strategies and deliberate and consistent investments in our people.

“For us, a highly motivated workforce, one that can deliver better services, is a function of the level of investment in our human capital for professional and personal development that helps to create a productive workforce whilst fulfilling individual career aspirations,” Sanni said.

The Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Mrs. Olufunke Amobi, expressed her appreciation and thanked HR People Magazine for the recognition, even as she assured that the organisation will not rest on its oars in ensuring a productive and motivated workforce.