Keffi FMC Workers Accuse MD of High-handedness

We run all-inclusive administration, Adamu insists

Martins Ifijeh

There are worrying signals at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State as health workers are alleging high handedness by the hospital management.

THISDAY gathered that the relative peace in the hospital is currently being threatened by some decisions being taken by the new Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Yaya Adamu.

In a petition made available THISDAY and signed by a concerned worker, Mallam Isiak Abdullahi, the workers condemned the 100 per cent price hike in delivery fees at the hospital from N30,000 to N60,000.

The workers, who pointed out in the petition that the increase was not in the interest of the people of Nasarawa State, disclosed that the hospital is witnessing a drop in public patronage which may not be unconnected with the new hike in prices.

According to the petitioner, currently, patients are forced to make compulsory deposits before the commencement of any treatment.

They further accused the medical director of authoritarian leadership style, adding that he has since jettisoned social services in the hospital.

The petition also noted that staff and the indigent public are no longer happy with the situation at the hospital.

The workers in the petition alleged that the medical director recently sold the hospital’s properties without the board’s approval.

According to them, although, the board has queried the medical director, proceeds from the sales were yet to be returned to the hospital.

Some of the properties alleged to have been sold include ambulances and vehicles purportedly claimed to be scrap.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Adamu has denied the allegations.

Responding to series of text messages sent to him on the petition, Adamu said he was unaware of such thing as high-handedness.

“Thanks for your interest in our institution. As far as I am aware there’s no such thing as high-handedness in federal medical centre Keffi as we run an all-inclusive administration.”

On the alleged sale of hospital properties and hike in delivery fees, he said:

“As per sale of hospital properties, I am not aware of any hospital property that was sold, or being planned to be sold.

“There hasn’t been an increase in delivery fees. You may take statistics of the cost of delivery in similar government hospitals around us and see if the allegation can be substantiated,” he added.