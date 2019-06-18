FG Flays Destruction of Nigerian High Commission’s Property in London

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has described the alleged destruction of property at the Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom by a Nigerian citizen as despicable, unwarranted and condemnable.

The acting spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Friday Akpan, in a statement Tuesday, said that the 32-year-old Nigerian, Mr. Jeffrey Akpovweta Ewohime, was in the High Commission on June 17th, 2019 to collect his international passport after the closure of the Passport Section, adding that he insisted on collecting his passport but failed to provide the collection slip required.

Akpan said that Ewohime left the High Commission agitated, but however returned later and damaged five cars belonging to the High Commission and two cars belonging to visitors to the High Commission.

Akpan said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to media reports on the alleged destruction of property at the Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom by a Nigerian citizen and views the action as despicable, unwarranted and condemnable.”

The federal government condemned Ewohime’s behaviour and urged all Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be of good behaviour on the grounds of country’s missions.

The federal government also reassured Nigerians of the commitment of the country’s missions to providing services efficiently to our citizens.