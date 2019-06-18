EDHA: Edo APC chair congratulates Okiye, Idiaye    

The Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has congratulated the newly inaugurated 7th Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) led by Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye and Hon. Yekini Idiaye, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

In a statement, Ojezua said the leadership of the state chapter of the APC are fully in support of the emergence of the new leaders, noting that the party is confident that the House would uphold the ideals of the APC while discharging their legislative duties.

According to Ojezua, “The leadership of the Edo State Chapter of the APC heartily congratulates the Edo State House of Assembly on the peaceful inauguration and election of its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye at the first session of the 7th Assembly.”

“The Edo State chapter of the APC is convinced that the leadership of the 7th Assembly will uphold the ideals of the party and consolidate on the achievements of the 6th State House of Assembly. There is no denying that the Executive arm of government will benefit from the inputs of a supportive, vibrant and stable House of Assembly. This is more so as the party occupies all the 24 seats in the House.

“The new leadership is a product of party supremacy and we are certain that they will collaborate with the executive and judicial arms of government to consolidate on the policies, programmes and initiatives of the state government which align with the vision of the party.”

The chairman added that the peaceful election of the leaders of the State Assembly showed that members of the 7th Assembly are confident in the capacity of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Okiye and his Deputy, Hon. Idiaye to provide the needed leadership to advance the interest of Edo people.