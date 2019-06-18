Eat’n’Go Launches 100th Store in Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu

Eat’N’Go Limited, a franchisee for world class food brands – Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has reached a total of 100 outlets in Nigeria. This comes after the organisation re-opened its Yaba outlet recently, following a refurbishment of the store to better serve its customers and students within the environs.

The company commenced operations in August 2012 with the opening of its Saka Tinubu store with the brands Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone creamery, which received instant validation form the market. From its humble beginning, the company has since further expanded to several regions across the country, including Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, Ilorin, Akure and Ibadan.

The 100th store opening milestone comes as a combination of all Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt outlets in operation across Nigeria.

Eat’N’Go has continued to reinforce its commitment to extend premium satisfaction to its customers across Nigeria while providing easy access to its products throughout the country.

CEO Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael, who spoke at the event in Yaba, expressed his delight and gratitude to all employees, customers, partners and the public for their loyalty and continued support over the years.

“We are excited to be celebrating the opening of our 100th store in Nigeria. This is a huge accomplishment for us especially because we achieved this in 7 years. We are also grateful to the operating environment for helping us excel in our business even in the midst of challenges.

“We have experienced goodwill from staff and particularly our customers who have been there for us, as we continue to grow as a quick service restaurant in Nigeria.”